President rules out staying beyond 2022

President Duterte has ruled out any ambition to stay beyond his term, urging anew the military to “kill” him if he becomes a dictator.



The President affirmed that the military and police must prevent anyone from violating the Constitution that states a President has a six-year term and is not eligible for any reelection.

“I suppose that the Armed Forces and the police will see to it that the Constitution is followed. Kaya sabi ko sa kanila, ‘Maniwala kayo diyan mag-diktador ako? Patayin ninyo ako,” Duterte said during a visit to a military camp in Dingle, Iloilo last Thursday.

“If I overstay in the office even one day, you oust me and you kill me. Wala akong ambisyon. Gusto ko ngang umalis na,” said Duterte, who has a term until 2022.

Duterte admitted that he has grown tired from his heavy workload and even believed that he should be paid more.

He wished to earn an “ideal” salary of R1.5 million instead of the current R200,000 wage that supposedly had no meal or representation allowance. “It’s very tiring, you keep on flying and saluting,” he said in Filipino.

The President had earlier defended his strong and strict leadership style, saying the country would make no progress if he did not act like a dictator.

In previous speeches, Duterte declared he would not be a tyrant, just a strong and unwavering leader in fighting illegal drugs, crime, and corruption. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

