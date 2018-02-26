Pusang pwedeng paliguan

By Kim Atienza

Remember the hairless cat we introduced to the public recvently on TV Patrol? Ito ang pusang walang buhok. Kakaiba siya, di ba?



Elf cats come in all colors and patterns. Even though the breed is considered hairless, short fine hair may be present on the feet, ears, nose, and tail.

Maaari ding mayroon ang iba sa kanila ng tinatawag na down-like fur. This fur doesn’t disturb the hairless look of the cat.

According to experts, regular grooming is necessary to remove sebaceous secretions from the skin, otherwise the cat can become sticky to the touch or develop skin problems. Bathe your Elf cat when necessary, or give it sponge baths.

Hindi po totoong ayaw maligo ng mga pusa. Most tolerate their baths very well, and some really love it. Elf cats are known to shed very little.

•

Tungkol sa kalusugan nila, bawasan natin ang exposure ng elf cats sa labas, especially outdoors, during extreme weather.

Cold weather, as well as overexposure to the hot sun, are hazardous to the cat’s health. Otherwise, Elf cats are generally healthy and remarkably free of genetic defects.

•

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): The longest street in the world is Yonge street in Toronto Canada measuring 1,896 km (1,178 miles)

•

Goldfish can see both infrared and ultraviolet light.

•

Snakes can’t blink.

•

Easter Sunday is always the first Sunday after the first full moon after March 21.

•

Buckingham Palace has 775 rooms, including 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms, 514 doors and 760 windows.

•

The Philippine National Language was instituted in 1937. The late Eusebio T. Daluz compiled Filipino Dictionary in 1915 for the Akademya ng Wikang Pilipino (Academy of the Filipino Language).

