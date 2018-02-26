Race for last four PBA slots

By JONAS TERRADO

With San Miguel and Magnolia already assured of the twice-to-beat advantage, focus will now center on which teams will secure the four remaining quarterfinal berths at stake with the PBA Philippine Cup entering its last two playdates of the eliminations.



Rain or Shine holds a 5-4 record, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and GlobalPort are tied sixth at 5-5, Blackwater ended the elims at 5-6 while TNT KaTropa and Phoenix holds similar 4-6 cards, all needing favorable results this week.

The league resumes action on Wednesday when TNT plays NLEX and San Miguel battling Rain or Shine at the Mall of Asia Arena before Phoenix and GlobalPort square off while Ginebra battles Rain or Shine on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

San Miguel has secured the twice-to-beat and No. 1 seed in the playoffs with an 8-2 record while Magnolia (8-3) clinched the quarterfinal bonus after eliminating Meralco, 94-65, Saturday in Cagayan de Oro City.

Alaska finished the elims at 7-4, and is sure of playing a best-of-three series given teams which will finish third to sixth, while NLEX totes a 6-4 slate.

The PBA took a break yesterday to give way to Gilas Pilipinas’ 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers home match against Japan at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The playoffs will start this Sunday at the Big Dome.

