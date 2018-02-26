Work in PH – Duterte

3 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte has discouraged Filipinos from working abroad, saying they could find growing job opportunities in the country instead.



The President admitted he could not protect all Filipino workers abroad, and expressed hope they would return home and take chances here.

“Maraming trabaho ngayon sa Maynila. Maraming construction. O mag-umpisa na ang construction sa railway sa Mindanao. Saan ako maghanap ng trabahante? Kaya uwi na lang kayo at hintay-hintay lang kayo. Maawa ang Diyos,” Duterte said during a visit to a military camp in Dingle, Iloilo last Thursday. “Medyo hindi na kayo kailangang pumunta sa labas. Huwag kayong pumunta sa labas kasi I cannot protect you. Magtiis-tiis na lang tayo dito,” he said.

The President also promised to provide support for Filipino workers who return home or opt to stay in the country. He said workers who have nothing to eat could always go to the Department of Social Welfare and Development for assistance.

“Doon kayo maghingi ng bigas pati ulam. Naka-stock na ‘yan. Dito marami akong stock dahil nga in anticipation sa bagyo,” he said. “So we are ready to provide you with all of these. Konting tiis lang,” he added.

Duterte assured the country was on the road to economic progress under his leadership. “I’m on my second year.

Maybe towards the end of the third year and the early part of the fourth year medyo angat na tayo,” he said. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

Related

comments