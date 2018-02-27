5-year driver’s license gets green light in Cebu

By Calvin Cordova

CEBU CITY – The Central Visayas office of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) yesterday opened another licensing center that can print a driver’s license with a five-year validity.



LTO 7 assistant regional director Alita Pulga and Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella spearheaded the ceremonial printing and roll-out of license cards at LTO-SM City Cebu Licensing Center.

Pulga said the new printing site will help the LTO 7 hasten the release and issuance of driver’s licenses valid for five years.

As of Feb. 3, the backlog on the release of the new cards has reached 373,059.

The printing site at SM City Cebu can print an average of 200-250 cards a day, said Pulga.

The LTO 7 is also set to open two more printing sites in Medellin town, northern Cebu and in Fuente Osmena in uptown Cebu City.

“We are still waiting for our technical team from the central office to set up the new sites,” said Pulga.

Labella, for his part, commended the opening of the new printing site.

“In five minutes and 56 seconds, my driver’s license was already printed. This is something that we should be happy about,” said Labella.

