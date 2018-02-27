Ceres shoots for 2nd win

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
By JONAS TERRADO
Games Today
(Rizal Memorial Stadium)
7:30 p.m. – Global vs Bali United
(Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore)
7:30 p.m. – Home United vs Ceres
Ceres-Negros shoots for a second straight victory while Global-Cebu looks to barge into the win column when they face separate rivals in the resumption of the AFC Cup.
Hoping to sustain a fiery form after a 9-0 drubbing of Cambodia’s Boeungket Angkor at home, Ceres takes on Home United for the Group F lead at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.
Global, on the other hand, plays hosts to Indonesian side Bali United at the Rizal Memorial Stadium with the aim at redeeming itself following a 1-0 defeat to Vietnam’s FLC Thanh Hoa in Group G.
Both matches are set at 7:30 p.m. in the two teams’ final matches before the second season of the Philippines Football League kicks off this weekend.
Ceres will be banking on Spanish scoring machine Bienvenido Maranon, Japanese striker Takumi Uesato and Fil-German midfielder Stephan Schrock in the bid to continue its winning ways.