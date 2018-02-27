Ex-soldier, NPA leader in kidnappings nabbed

By Martin A. Sadongdong

The Philippine National Police yesterday announced the arrest of a dismissed Philippine Army soldier and a New People’s Army leader for their alleged involvement in a series of kidnap-for-ransom incidents.



PNP chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa presented in Camp Crame in Quezon City the arrested suspects identified as Brandall Mark Cacatian, alias “Cat,” a dismissed Army soldier who is No. 8 in the PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group wanted list, and Donat Jacob, alias “Jonas and Dondon Diego,” the alleged leader of the NPA-Sandatahang Yunit Propaganda operating in Bulacan.

Dela Rosa said that Cacatian was apprehended last Feb. 21 on Levi Mariano St. in Barangay Ususan, Taguig City.

On the other hand, Jacob was arrested by the PNP-AKG, Intelligence Group, and the Malabon City police last Feb. 24 on F. Navarette-Panghulo Road in Obando, Bulacan.

