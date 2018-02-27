Joven leads Army charge

By Jerome Lagunzad

Feeling he’s in a better shape this time, Cris Joven is setting his sights for the ultimate prize as he leads Army-Bicycology Shop’ attack in the Ronda Pilipinas 2018 presented by LBC which gets going on Saturday at Vigan, Ilocos Sur.



After finishing third overall behind eventual two-time champion Jan Paul Morales and his Navy-Standard Insurance teammate Rudy Roque last year, Joven, 30, is coming in with renewed optimism that he can finally get over the hump in the 12-stage race considered as the biggest in the country today.

“Compared to last year, I’m better prepared now so hopefully I could contend and challenge them again,” said Iriga, Camarines Sur native who will be backstopped by veteran campaigners Alfie Catalan, Merculio Ramos, Jr., Marvin Tapic, Reynaldo Navarro and Alvin Benosa.

