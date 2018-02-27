Klarisse’s imagined heartbreaks

By Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live. –J.K. Rowling

SINGER TOUGH ON HERSELF: We found her songs rather difficult to sing. Challenging to any singer. With lots of curves and curvatures. Kulut-kulot. Why is that so?



That was the first question we asked rising singer Klarisse de Guzman, who has just launched her first album under Star Music. (She had another album earlier under MCA Records).

Star Music had invited a few reporters to its recording studio on the third level of ELJ Complex recently where we watched Klarisse mock record three songs from her album. The first song, “Wala Na Talaga,” is her album carrier. It currently plays as theme song of Kapamilya Asianovela “My Dearest Intruder.”

She sang two other songs, “Paalam Na” and “Sa Pangarap na Lang.”

HUGOT KUNG HUGOT: Producer Rox Santos explained that the theme of Klarisse’s new album is hugot music, or songs drawn from deep emotion. That probably explains why most of the songs are hard to sing, especially for a non-professional singer, especially like myself and my good friend of a hundred years, Ethel Ramos, seated beside me.

The songs are made more difficult by Klarisse’s experienced vocal calisthenics. Then again, she explained that singers in amateur singing contests, where she started, prefer such type of music.

Klarisse is glad that she has penetrated the local music industry after winning second place in the first season of ABS-CBN’s “The Voice.” She recalled that in her amateur days back home in Tarlac, she had competed with Sarah Geronimo, Jake Zyrus, and Angeline Quinto in different timelines and locations.

IMAGINED HEARTBREAK: Klarisse seemed surprised that we found her songs rather hard to sing. She said, “Di pa nga po todo ang birit ko doon.”

Where does she draw all that emotion when, as she claims, she hasn’t had a boyfriend at the ripe, old age of 26.

“I just put myself into the song, imagining some heartbreak.”

She admitted she was particularly challenged – pressured – by the song “Paalam Na.” It’s her cover of a popular Rachel Alejandro song composed by Dingdong Avanzado.

The album carries seven tracks, including three revivals.

Klarisse’s 2016 Himig Handog P-Pop Love Songs entry composed by Joel Mendoza, “Sana’y Tumibok Muli,” is also featured in the self-titled album. Two other cuts are called “Eto Na Naman Tayo” and “Mahal Mo Pa Ba Ako.”

She also sings a duet with Morisette entitled “Ikaw Ay Ako,” theme song of ABS-CBN’s “Doble Kara.”

