Oscar winners, losers

By Ronald Constantino

OSCARS, OSCARS, OSCARS – The American Academy Award, more popularly known as Oscar, is just around the corner. Highspeed talks about its winner and loser, as said by actors. Source is Boze Hadleigh’s “Hollywood Babble On.”



It’s hard to believe that Anna Magnani won the Academy Award (for “The Rose Tattoo”) and not Susan Hayward! Shouldn’t they have separate categories for foreigners? I mean, they’re called the Oscars, not the Raviolis. – WARD BOND

I won an Academy Award for “Ben Hur.” I was classically trained, worked all my life, did theater, worked with the best. Then I appeared in that rather pretentious picture, which was something of a bloated popular epic, yet it won numerous Oscars, and so did Charlton Heston in it. That somewhat deflated the value of my own award, don’t you think? – HUGH GRIFFITH

Paul Scofield is one Best Actor (for “A Man for All Seasons”) the Oscar won’t help. He does have talent but not star quality. Ten years from now, who will remember him? – CURT JURGENS

F. Murray Abraham is the Oscar-winning Best Actor (for “Amadeus”) this year. But will the public know him a year from now? – TREVOR HOWARD

The way it’s going, you’d think the Academy (of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) was composed of doctors. Liz Taylor wins for a tracheotomy, and Patricia Neal wins for a brain tumor. I do feel sorry for them, but I’m thinking my smartest move might be a serious illness instead of a good role. – ANNE BAXTER

Are we honestly supposed to believe that the Academy Awards are for acting ability when John Wayne has won the Oscar but Richard Burton, umpteen nominations and all, hasn’t? — VIC MORROW

Winning the Oscar signifies many things, not least among them the fact that I no longer have to be known in Hollywood as Hayley Mill’s father. – JOHN MILLS

If Ginger Rogers (Best Actress for “Kitty Foyle”) is an actress so am I. – OSCAR LEVANT

Look at today’s Academy Award winners, though, Diane Keaton, Richard Dreyfuss… They look like my ex-neighbors! And even my ex-neighbors dress better. – CORNEL WILDE

