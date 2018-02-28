Kris slams ’embarrassing lies’ about mom Cory

By Robert R. Requintina

ACTRESS-television personality Kris Aquino has criticized purveyors of fake news about her mother former President Corazon Aquino.



“So much of our history is trying to be rewritten & erased by those paying their trolls & fake news purveyors to whitewash their culpability for the killings & suffering they inflicted on our country during the years before our democracy from the dictatorship in 1986,” said Kris on her post latest post on Instagram.

Kris did not name names as to the people who spread lies against her mother. But she defended the legacy left behind by the former chief executive.

“I know our family is not perfect- but the woman standing beside me in this picture who is peacefully in heaven deserves her daughter to stand up for her legacy.

“I chose this picture taken during Time Magazine’s 80th anniversary celebration in 2006, commemorating when they first started awarding Persons of the Year because it is something that brings back so many happy & hopeful memories,” said Kris, as she uploaded an image with her mom on IG.

“I was in the early part of my 2nd trimester carrying Bimb in my tummy, Mom was more than a year away from her cancer diagnosis.

“Cory Aquino is the only Filipino to hold the distinct honor of having been chosen as Woman of the Year in 1986, to quote TIME ‘Whatever else happens in her rule, Aquino has already given her country a bright, and inviolate, memory.

More important, she has also resuscitated its sense of identity and pride.’ Until 1999 this award was either called Man or Woman of the Year.

“Paraphrasing portions of bustle.com- It is noteworthy that apart from my Mom, in the 91 Man, Woman, or Persons of the Year issues- Time has only awarded the title to an INDIVIDUAL woman 3 other times, Wallis Simpson in 1936, Queen Elizabeth II in 1952, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2015.

“YES- we live in a democracy, a large part of that is thanks to her. Kaya malaya kayong sabihin ang lahat ng paninirang gusto nyong itapon sa aming pagkatao.

“Pero hindi ako naging dugo at laman ng babaeng ito kung hindi ko sya ipagtatanggol at ipamumukha sa mga walang respeto sa sumakabilang buhay na, yung putik na pilit nyong ginagamit para yurakan ang pagkatao nya ay kailanman hindi didikit dahil kasinungalingan ang pinanggagalingan.

“As my Mom taught me so well- a lie no matter how beautifully produced will remain just that- an embarrassing lie.

But the TRUTH will stand strong through the test of history,” added Kris..

