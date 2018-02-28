NU shoots for 6th win vs FEU

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – UP vs UST (Men’s)

10 a.m. – NU vs FEU (Men’s)

2 p.m. – UP vs UST (Women’s)

4 p.m. – NU vs FEU (Women’s)

National University tries to preserve its unblemished record when it squares off with dangerous Far Eastern University today in UAAP women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



Game time is at 4 p.m. with the Lady Bulldogs seeking their sixth consecutive triumph as they try to complete a seven-game sweep of the first round elims.

Currently the leading attacking team in the league, NU is again expected to rely heavily on the 6-foot-5 Jaja Santiago in dominating the net with the help of versatile setter Jasmine Nabor.

Santiago boasts of 46 percent success rate in her attack plays, making her the leading top spiker at the moment.

The task on limiting Santiago’s production falls on the hand of Celine Domingo, the league’s leading blocker.

The Lady Tamaraws seemed to have recovered their sharpness after winning their previous two games that improved their record to 3-2.

Another win will put them on level with defending champion La Salle and Ateneo, who have similar 4-2 marks.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas try to get back on the winning track when they collide at 2 p.m.

The Lady Maroons are on a four-game slide since winning their opening game assignment.

UP is coming off a 25-20, 25-22, 28-26 loss to the Ateneo Lady Eagles over the weekend, while the Tigresses bowed to the Lady Bulldogs, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 28-26, for 2-3 on the same day.

Out to lead UST is high-leapiing Sisi Rondina while Tots Carlos and Isa Molde spearhead UP’s attack.

