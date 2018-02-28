PH varsity debater wins Miss Multinational 2018 pageant

Ni Robert R. Requintina

SOPHIA Senoron, a varsity debater of San Beda University in Manila, made history after she was crowned Miss Multinational 2018 during its inaugural pageant held in New Delhi, India Monday night.



Senoron, 17, is the first Miss Multinational 2018 from the Philippines. Miss Germany was named 1st runner-up while Miss India, 2nd runner-up.

Since this is the first Miss Multinational, they called Arnold Vegafria, national director, to crown his own candidate who won the beauty contest.

“I’m so proud of you. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!” said Vegafria moments after he crowned Senoron.

Earlier, Senoron said that she is ready to compete in the international competition.

“I want to take this positively. I want to show the Philippines that I’m ready for this. I’m not that little girl anymore. I’m well-rounded now, I feel like I’m complete, I’m confident that I have the best shot that I have in India,” she said.

Senoron graduated with honors in the elementary in the US. In high school, she finished class salutatorian. She is now on third year taking up financial management at the San Beda University where she is also a member of the San Beda Debate Society.

Despite her high grades in San Beda, Senoron said that she has been disqualified to graduate with Latin honors because she stopped for one semester in college to attend to her duties with Miss World Philippines.

“You have to be a regular student to receive Latin honors in San Beda. In my case, I’m already disqualified because I did not attend my classes for one semester because of Miss World Philippines pageant,” said Senoron.

After her stint in pageants, the champion debater said that she is determined to become a lawyer in the future.

“I plan to become a lawyer no matter what happens. I carry that dream with me since I was around five years old. I just saw law books in my school library and ever since, I wanted to become a lawyer. The idea of helping people at what I do best which is speaking is what appeals to me so much,” she said.

Senoron stands 5’4 and weighs 109 lbs. Her hobbies are reading and debating. “I train in debating usually around five times a week. But because of my obligations for Miss World Philippines, I cut it down to 2-3 (times a week).”

The new beauty queen also said that she idolizes Sushmita Sen of India who was crowned Miss Universe 1994 in Manila.

