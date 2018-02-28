Richard, Sarah getting married this year

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

LONG-TIME partners actors Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati are finally getting married this year.

Gutierrez made the announcement during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

Gutierrez, one of the stars of the popular primetime teleserye “La Luna Sangre” on the Kapamilya network, said that he and his future wife wanted a simple wedding.



“Nire-respeto namin ‘yung gusto ng parents namin. Pero if we can have our way, gusto sana namin mas intimate ‘yung wedding;

“Gusto namin ‘yung close family and close friends lang namin ang kasama sa special moment;

“We’re planning around March and April. Napag-usapan na namin initially ni Sarah ‘yung dream set-up namin ng wedding.

So meron na kaming parang short list of venue,” said Gutierrez.

“We’re considering a beach wedding or a mountain wedding in Switzerland. So we’re thinking about it,” he added.

Also, Gutierrez said that Lahbati’s second pregnancy is easier this time.

“Smoother ngayon. Easier ‘yung pregnancy n’ya but we’re on our last month of pregnancy so medyo crucial stage na sya ngayon and medyo nahihirapan na sya,” he said.

“She still exercises and she still stays fit and healthy throughout the pregnancy so she’s very happy,” Gutierrez said.

Lahbati is pregnant with her second baby and the nickname of the baby is Kai, according to Gutierrez. “No official name yet. Hindi pa namin alam.”

Gutierrez and Lahbati announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2017. They have a son named Zion.

In June 2017, Gutierrez and Lahbati celebrated their fifth anniversary as sweethearts. Gutierrez even gave Lahbati a promise ring.

