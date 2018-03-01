11 ‘Minda’ bets join NBA camp

By Jerome Lagunzad

A record-setting 1,505 promising cagers across Mindanao, some of them Higa-onon, Manobo and Banwaon natives, joined the Jr. NBA Philippines 2018 presented by Alaska at Fr. Saturnino Urios University in Butuan City over the weekend.



But only 11 aspirants in the first-ever Jr. NBA Regional Selection Camp in Agusan Del Norte got the nod from Jr. NBA Coaches Rob Newson and Jeffrey Cariaso whom they felt best exemplified the Jr. NBA core S.T.A.R. values of “Sportsmanship, Teamwork, a positive Attitude and Respect” throughout the two-day camp.

Those who have been selected to join the National Training Camp in Manila on May 18 to 20 are Richard Carvero III, 13, and Paolo Matthew Kho, 13, of Corpus Christi School; Christian Joi Mesias, 14, of Jose Maria College; Zhan Paolo Moreno, 13, of Xavier University; Michael John Sarmiento, 13, of Father Saturnino Urios University; Klein Tyrone Tagotongan, 13, of St. Mary’s School; and Vince Uchi, 14, of Alabel National Science High School for the boys division.

Among those chosen in the distaff side were Madelyn Flores, 14, of Bukidnon National High School; Aishe Solis, 13, of Corpus Christi School; Mikylla Taborada, 13, of Kauswagan National High School; and Pauline Angelique Valle, 13, of Misamis Oriental General Comprehensive High School.

