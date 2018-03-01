2 cops sacked for drug links

By Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY – Two more high-ranking Philippine National Police (PNP) officers from Iloilo have been dismissed from service for their alleged links to illegal drug syndicates.



The National Police Commission (Napolcom) indentified the dismissed officials as Superintendents Ipil Dueñas and Roderick Condag.

Atty. Joseph Celis, Napolcom regional director for Western Visayas, said Dueñas was dismissed for conduct unbecoming of an officer while Condag for incompetence and gross neglect of duty.

Dueñas, a former intelligence chief of Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), is accused of failing to curtail the illegal drug trade in his jurisdiction and for being allegedly close to slain drug lord Melvin “Boyet” Odicta Sr.

Condag, a former intelligence chief of Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), was also accused of the same.

Both have since filed motions of reconsideration.

Dueñas and Condag were among a dozen police officers assigned in Western Visayas who have been publicly named by President Duterte as alleged drug protectors last August 2016.

