6 Bb. favorites

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
By Ronald Constantino
FAVORITES – Of the 40 Binibining Pilipinas candidates, there are six who stand out, the favorites. Highspeed contributor Mel Caparas, pageant and cinema follower, named them. He covered the media presentation last Feb. 21.
Catriona Elisa Gray – Miss World-Philippines of 2016.
Eva Patalinjug – Mutya ng Pilipinas-Asia-Pacific 2014.
Vickie Marie Rushton – ABS-CBN Star Magic talent and Mutya 2011.
Michele Gumabao – Former volleyball star player of La Salle and daughter of actor Dennis Roldan and ‘80s model Lollie Imperial.
Maria Andrea Verdadero Abesamis – Daughter of Desiree Verdadero, 1984 Miss Universe 3rd runner-up.
Patrizia Garcia – Daughter of former Bb. Pilipinas candidate.
Proclamation and coronation night is on March 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach as host.
Accompanying photos are by Edmund Ong Chua/Fabmanila.