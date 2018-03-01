Gas leak downs 80 in Olongapo

By JONAS REYES

OLONGAPO CITY – Eighty students of the Olongapo City National High School (OCNHS) were hospitalized after being exposed to a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.



According to Vice Mayor Jong Cortez, the gas leak stemmed from a reported fire at the ice plant near the school.

The Olongapo Fire and Rescue unit, barangay emergency response teams, and James L. Gordon Memorial Hospital (JLGMH) paramedics rushed to the scene and ferried the students who inhaled hazardous gas to hospital.

Some of the students were sent home while others are still under observation at JLGMH.

The students recounted that they smelled a very pungent odor and experienced eye irritation, stomach pains, breathing difficulty, and nausea.

Mayor Rolen Paulino assured that the city government will extend medical and financial assistance to the students affected by the gas leak and suspended classes yesterday to ensure the safety of the students.

