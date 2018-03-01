NU player faces ban, but why him?

By Jerome Lagunzad

National University coach Goldwin Monteverde is hoping for the best on vital cog Cyril Gonzales who might be suspended for tomorrow’s winner-take-all showdown with Ateneo for the UAAP juniors basketball crown at The Arena in San Juan City.



Gonzales found himself on the short end of the call after he kicked Blue Eaglets’ Allan Tanedo, who initially hit him in the head when he hustled down for the loose ball right infront of the Ateneo bench.

Ateneo backup Amchel Angeles also joined the heated scuffle but Gonzales got the full brunt when he was ejected by game officials, with the score tied at 37-apiece with 7:54 left to play.

Tanedo and Angeles apparently heaved a sigh of relief when game officials changed their technical fouls “indirectly” to Ateneo coach Joe Silva, sparing them from any ejections.

But NU stayed composed and soldiered on as the Bullpups denied the Blue Eaglets’ lofty bid for a perfect 16-game season sweep, 70-67, behind the clutch exploits of Miguel Oczon and Michael Malonzo.

“I have to ask muna kung ano ‘yung technicality regarding that before kami mag-appeal,” said Monteverde, visibly surprised with the controversial call that nearly put their title bid in peril.

“Actually, surprised kami na si Gonzales ang na-eject. I was wondering kung bakit dalawang technicals sila, wala kaming free throw man lang. Compensating si Gonzales saka ‘yung isa, may isa pang technical ‘yung kabila. I don’t know what happened there.”

