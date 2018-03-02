Legislative inquiries, threats to the economy

3 SHARES Share Tweet

Ni Johnny Dayang

CERTAIN congressional hearings, “in aid of legislation” had raised concerns that have actually contributed to apprehensions among investors that investing in the Philippines may be unwise.



Among the concerns that disturb and alarm investors are the lengthy congressional probes of enterprises, the grandstanding by certain legislators, the insults heaped on invited ‘resource persons,’ the fault-finding exercises that are absolutely alien to the subject of inquiry, and the witch-hunts designed to mock perceived enemies.

Adversely affected by such congressional proves, in particular, are private enterprises that produce wealth and employment for Filipinos.

For instance, since the inquiry into the joint venture agreement between the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the Tagum Agricultural Development Co., Inc. (TADECO) was started by the House in 2017, a total of five public hearings had already been conducted.

The after effects of extended hearings, with serious economic implications and far-reaching ramifications can be devastating. In the BuCor-Tadeco case, the deleterious impact include the cancellation of contracts with trade partners which translates to losses in income, tax revenues, jobs and livelihood, and preferential tariffs in global trade.

The House under Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez may treat this particular case as a simple private crusade, but the undercurrents it generates have far-reaching implications in the way entrepreneurs view the investment climate in the Philippines. Even worse is the fact that obvious personal agenda are plastered all over the inquiries without appropriate interventions in case a probe ends up in a negative note.

What is indefensibly clear in the inquiries, however, is the introduction of unrelated issues, some of them highly personal and loaded, which make “in aid of legislation” conferences nothing but public grandiloquence exercises. On record, many such legislative inquiries did not produce any bill that subsequently became law.

Inquiries of this kind serve no constructive purposes. Outside Congress, some lawmakers and Cabinet secretaries issue acid statements, that telegraph their misgivings against establishments they feel are unfriendly to their political agenda.

Too much politics has polluted the way our leaders appreciate the urgent demands of the economy. Some even look at legislative inquiries as sources of funds. With the power to renew franchises exclusively held by Congress, do corrupt lawmakers have to turn elsewhere for funds?

Congressional inquiries should be wisely used as catalysts for economic growth.

Related

comments