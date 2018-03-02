Strictly onscreen

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ronald Constantino

ONSCREEN ONLY – JaDine, LizQueen, and KathNiel are said to be lovers onscreen and offscreen. But much to the disappointment of their many fans, AlDub (Alden Richards and Yaya Dub…or Maine Mendoza) are strictly onscreen lovers.



Maine herself said so in social media, tired of playing along “in the name of career.” Alden agreed wholeheartedly…they are friends and nothing more.

Well, the entertainment media suspected that all along…but their ardent fans can’t take it. Now, if these fans (fanatics?) really care for their idols they shouldn’t dictate and impose their wish for a “happy ending.” The heart can’t be told what to do, who to love. Better support the loveteam (remember onscreen only) and as solo actors.

•

CHEMISTRY – Loveteams can only be reel (not real) and still have chemistry, accepted and supported by the public.

Well, surely there must have been initial attraction and fondness for each other, but it ended there. The kisses didn’t linger after the director shouted “cut” on the set.

Examples?

John Lloyd Cruz and Sarah Geronimo. Again JLC and Bea Alonzo.

Piolo Pascual and Judy Ann Santos.

Richard Gutierrez and Angel Locsin.

Aga Muhlach and Regine Velasquez.

Christopher de Leon and Vilma Santos (They’ve co-starred in some 20 movies).

•

LOOKING BACK – Early in cinema history there were top loveteams strictly onscreen.

Looking Back:

Rogelio de la Rosa and Carmen Rosales, Leopoldo Salcedo and Rosa del Rosario, Nestor de Villa and Nida Blanca, Mario Montenegro and Delia Razon, Armando Goyena and Tessie Quintana, Pempe Padilla and Anita Linda, Luis Gonzales and Gloria Romero, Bobby Vasquez, Eddie Gutierrez and Susan Roces, Tony Santos and Rosa Rosal.

Come to think of it, in the ‘50s Gloria Romero was successfully paired with two other leading men, Ric Rodrigo and Ramon Revilla.

The movies and TV shows of Dolphy and Nida Blanca were blockbusters and topraters. Think “John en Marsha.”

Related

comments