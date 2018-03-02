Student hangs self inside old church

By Liezle Basa Iñigo

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – A graduating student was found dead in what is suspected a suicide inside an old church building at Avenida Rizal St., West Brgy. Poblacion here, Tuesday.



Supt. Fidel Junio, chief of police of Lingayen said the victim, identified as Patrick Jamilla, 18, was found hanging by his neck using a nylon cord.

He was rushed to a nearby community hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by attending physicians.

A suicide note was recovered in his cellular phone.

Apparently, the youngster was jealous of his siblings.

He ended his message saying he will not regret his death.

“Gagraduate ako mawawala na rin ang aking mga kaibigan at wala rin naman ako sa pamilya,” read part of Jamilla’s note.

