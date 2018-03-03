Political dynasty law? (Final)

By Erik Espina

The ADL provision in the 1987 Constitution was hence a tardy over-reaction to a dark past. The cure however, worse than the disease. The small-minded banning of political names, but post-martial law? An entire progeny of politically inclined families – old and upcoming – prospectively penalized from public service by accident of fate.



Correspondingly, no legislation should be passed to dilute the sacred right of suffrage. The sovereign will, freely judging all candidates by the ballot. Logically, there will be families inured and voted for public office. As well, there will be “distinguished” but errant clans. Naturally, expect inter-family turf fighting in an ever-changing calculus of power in gaining the public trust. That is democracy!

A recent study imputes poverty in a causal relation with “fat dynasties.” This is painfully an over-simplification at the point of lobbying. What is required is a maturing of institutions to enforce our laws. There is the Regional Development Councils tasked to accelerate economic activity. National Offices that must budget and diversify projects and investments in provinces of “fat dynasties.” Palace intervention in spurring progress in impoverished provinces.

Public accountability, a gauge to the aging and vintage process of our institutions. For ADL defined, must not be about the simpletons notion of disqualifying family names. Wisdom subpoenas a broader perspective of addressing the real cause. Venalities/corruption of what should be free and honest elections.

Confront instead, pending and the real difficult work ahead:

1) Suspending/removing politicians/party-lists with private armies/firearms, illegal drugs/gambling, hidden wealth;

2) Arresting candidates buying votes;

3) Unseat violators of campaign contributions and election expenses law;

4) Prosecute voters exchanging ballots for tenders; acts defrauding election results;

5) A “none-of-the-above” option for voters at the local level, as a novel election tool for a people’s initiative. A fire-exit provision in a “tyranny” of revolving family names and choices. This is ADL.

