Tourist vehicles get LTFRB green light

By Alexandria Dennise San Juan

In time for the nearing summer season, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will legalize tourist transport vehicles among tourist island destinations in the country.



LTFRB member Atty. Aileen Lizada said during a press conference this morning that they will now work to legalize tourist vehicles among islands in the country recognized by the Department of Tourism (DoT) as a tourist destination.

This was after authorities of LTFRB with the Land Transportation Office found out about “colorum” transport vehicles operating without franchise when they visited Siargao island in Surigao Del Norte early this week.

“We have been to Siargao at pagdating doon, puro colorum ang van. Mga brand-new pero walang prangkisa,” Lizada told reporters at the LTFRB office in Quezon City.

According to Lizada, at least a hundred vans transporting local and foreign tourists in Siargao were not inspected by the board, have no insurance, and some are asking for a R30,000 service fee per unit.

During their visit, the LTFRB and LTO held a dialogue with the van operators and explained to them the need to consolidate and get a tourist transport franchise as many tourists are visiting Siargao.

“It is important that these vans are within the system of the government. Aalalayan sila ng gobyerno para malegalize ang kanilang operations,” Lizada said.

Lizada also explained that the shuttles used by hotels are different from these vehicles as they are “third party.” Hotel tourist shuttles do not need a franchise but should be endorsed by the DoT.

