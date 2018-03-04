2 minors among 6 Reds captured

By Lesley Caminade Vestil

NEGROS ORIENTAL – Six suspected New People’s Army (NPA) terrorists, including two minors as with a female combatant, were arrested by elements of the 62nd Infantry Battallion at around 2 a.m. yesterday following a 45-minute firefight at Barangay Luyang, Mabinay, Negros Oriental.



Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) identified the NPA terrorists as Joey Vailoces, 18, of Barangay Luyang, Mabinay, Negros Oriental; Randel Hermino, 19, from Himamaylan, Negros Occidental; Myles Albasin, 21, from Cagayan De Oro, Misamis Oriental; and Jomar Indico, 29, from Himamaylan, Negros Occidental.

The name of the two minors, one from Lapyahan barangay Labogon Mandaue City Cebu and the other from Sition Amyan Barangay Tan-awan Kabankalan Negros Occidental, were withheld by authorities.

In a press conference attended by Governor Roel Degamo and members of the military led by Brig. Gen. Eliezer Losanes, it was reported that the captured minors were allegedly recruiting prospective combatants from Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental.

The female fighter on the other hand, is said to be a Mass Communication student from UP-Cebu.

According to Losanes, the encounter happened while government troops were patrolling the area in response to complaints from citizenry about the presence of several armed men therein.

Recovered from the captured terrorists were six high powered firearms, one M16A1, one M16A1 with M203 Grenade launcher, two M4 Rifles, one VLTOR (M16), one AG 43 (M16), rifle grenades, and explosives, among others.

