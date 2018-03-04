Do troubled people cause trouble?

By Marilyn C. Arayata

NOT all troubled people cause trouble, but many of them do! Unless they are given proper advice, exposed to good influence, and unless there is a resolve to forgive, to heal, and to move on – troubled people will cause trouble.



Many adults who had a traumatic childhood prey on powerless children. They become controlling, unappreciative, and abusive. The emotional, physical, and other pains that they suffered years ago, they now inflict on other people.

Some do not punch or poke a gun at anybody. They have a generally good public image, but they are inwardly cruel.

They take advantage of unsuspecting individuals. They subject people to humiliation and pain, even those who don’t do them anything wrong.

School shooters are troubled, too. A forensics psychologist explained, “They harbor anger and paranoid delusions, have low self-esteem, and hang out with an outcast group.”

Do you know anyone who is troubled, in need of support and proper guidance? Reach out and be a friend. One priest says it is not enough that we don’t do anything bad. We must do good to those who need help. Your help could later mean one less juvenile delinquent, one less road rage incident, one less wife beater, or perhaps one less senseless shooter.

This could be a less troubled world if more people would only care enough to do something good for others, besides not doing anything bad (as Fr. Dominador Medina puts it).

