Kris offers job to student battling lupus

By GLEN P. SIBONGA

PANGUNAHING pino-promote at ikinakampanya ni Kris Aquino ang #positivity. Kaya naman natutuwa siya sa tuwing may nakikilala siyang tao na positibo ang pananaw sa buhay sa kabila ng mga pinagdadaanang pagsubok. Katulad na lang ng isang student-model na nakipaglaban sa sakit na lupus, si Trisha Duncan, na na-meet ni Kris sa event ng ineendorso niyang Ultherapy (non-surgical beauty procedure), kung saan siya rin ang nagsilbing host. Si Kris mismo ang nagpakilala at nag-welcome kay Trisha bilang isa sa latest ambassadors ng Ultherapy kasama ang beauty expert and mom na si Agoo Bengzon, at designer and mom na si Rosanna Ocampo-Rodriguez.



Bumilib si Kris kay Trisha sa ipinakita nitong tapang, confidence at pananatiling positibo sa buhay sa kabila ng pagkakaroon ng lupus noong 2015. Ayon nga kay Kris sa artikulong lumabas sa GMA News Online, “Your positivity is really very inspiring… It’s not about vanity in your case and I think this is about empowerment. It’s taking back your life and saying that ‘No, life gave me this, life gave me these challenges but I’m going to rise above it.’ I think you are the perfect example of that. For someone so young to have that kind of confidence.”

Inihayag din sa GMA News article na graduating si Trisha sa kursong AB Philippine Studies in Mass Media sa De La Salle University, Manila. Kaya naman agad inalok ni Kris ng trabaho si Trisha sa kanyang kumpanyang Kris Cojuangco Aquino Productions (KCAP).

“Just in case Trisha you’re interested, my company KCAP… we’re expanding. Because right now you’re my managing partner, the offer stands, I like you already, you don’t have to go through that final interview. If you’re ever interested to join our team come June, maybe you’ll take a break, after that, maybe September. You’re very much welcome to become a part of our family because I champion people who do not let setbacks get them down.”

Samantala, nagkaroon naman ng pagkakataon na magpasalamat si Trisha nang magkomento siya sa Ultherapy post ni Kris sa Instagram (@krisaquino). Sabi ni Trisha: “Thank you for the kind words yesteday, Ms. Kris! It means so much to me coming from you, the woman I grew up watching and idolizing. Still can’t get over the fact I met you for the first time yesterday and starstruck po talaga ako cause you are truly beautiful in person. Not just physically but your compassion radiates from within as well. You truly are a strong and inspiring woman. Thank you po sa offer with your team! Super kinilig ako and it motivates me to finish by June. Claiming it!!’’

