Sex toys for men

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Rica Cruz

Hi Ms. Rica,

I want to explore and masturbate with toys, pero lalaki po ako. Meron po bang sex toys for men?

Thank you,

Curious Player

Hello Curious Player,

Of course there are sex toys that men can use. Sex toys are not exclusively for women, pero you’ll be surprised that with a bit of imagination and experimentation, you can also use what’s out there na pang-babae.



But that can be for another column, for now, to answer your question, below are the sex toys for men that you can Google, and even shop online:

– Masturbation sleeves: The most popular toy for men is called the Fleshlight. It’s a toy made out of silicon or rubber that mimics the feeling of intercourse.

May iba’t ibang itsura ung sleeves, they can look like the vagina, the anus, and even the mouth! So it’s up to you to choose which one fulfills your fantasy! Just make sure that you use a lot of lubricant for optimal pleasure.

– Cock rings: Rings are designed to help you and your erection. It can make your penis harder longer than your usual period of erection. Basically, mas matagal siyang matigas. You can also wear them around the testicles to delay ejaculation and prolong your pleasure while having fun with yourself.

– Prostate massagers: Most Filipino men are not aware of this but, you also have a spot that could give you optimal sensations and this is the prostate. Prostate massagers are specifically designed to stimulate your prostate.

You’ll be surprised to know that may mga lalaki that can orgasm just by prostate stimulation, so I’d really suggest that you give these a try!

These are just three of a vast number of sex toys that you can experiment with. In short, madami pang iba. These are just the most common and basic to use.

You may use these toys not just for self-pleasure, pero pwede din during foreplay with your partner (Kapag meron)!

Just a couple of tips after using the toys:

– Make sure that you clean them thoroughly before use.

– Sterilize them after use.

– If you’re going to use them with a partner, you may use a condom to lessen the risk of transmitting STIs.

– Store them in a clean and dry container.

Hope I was able to help! Happy playing and experimenting! #takeitfromthesexymind.

With love and lust,

Rica

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Couples and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

Related

comments