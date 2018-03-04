Top 3×3 teams known today

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(SM Mall of Asia Music Hall)

10 a.m. – Adamson vs UE (Men)

10:15 a.m. – Ateneo vs La Salle (Men)

11:30 a.m. – NU vs UP (Men)

11:45 a.m. – FEU vs UP (Men)

12 noon – UE vs La Salle (Men)

12:30 p.m. – Adamson vs Ateneo (Men)

12:45 p.m. – NU vs FEU (Men)

1 p.m. – Ateneo vs UE (Men)

1:45 a.m. – La Salle vs Adamson (Men)

A mix of familiar figures and fresh faces will take center stage today as the UAAP 3X3 basketball tournament makes its much-awaited debut at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.



Seven member schools, except for rebuilding University of Santo Tomas, will vie for the coveted crown in the men’s division while all eight schools will figure in the distaff side of the one-day tourney serving as a demonstration sport for this season.

“There is potential that the sport can be elevated into a regular event as soon as next season,” said Far Eastern University athletic director Mark Molina.

All eyes will be on FIBA3x3 U-18 World Cup veteran Juan Gomez de Liaño, the league’s reigning Rookie of the Year awardee, who will lead University of the Philippines’ title campaign.

De Liaño teamed up with 6-foot-9 Fil-Nigerian center AJ Edu, National University Bullpup star Rhayyan Amsali and prolific Encho Serrano in leading the country’s bid in the 3×3 world tilt in Chengdu, China last year when they reached the quarterfinals.

The field is divided into two groups, with Ateneo, Adamson, La Salle and University of the East pooled in Group A while host FEU, UP and National University are in Group B.

In the distaff side, Group A is composed of Ateneo, Adamson, La Salle and UE while Group B has FEU, NU, UP and UST.

