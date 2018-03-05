Callamard invited to swim in Pasig River

Despite being on the bad side of the government, Malacañang said that United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Killings Agnes Callamard can still come to the Philippines as a tourist but she must not investigate the alleged extrajudicial killings under the government’s war against drugs.



“Welcome po siya dahil after all, we welcome all tourists,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

“Kaya lang ang masama doon huwag niyang palalabasin na nag-imbestiga siya kasi ang pagpasok sa Pilipinas, hindi naman po iyan katumbas ng pag-iimbestiga,” Roque said. “So kung siya po ay papasok sabihin niya, nagkaroon siya ng obserbasyon bilang turista,” he added.

If ever Callamard decides to spend time in the Philippines as a tourist, Roque said he highly recommends that she takes a dip in one of the country’s most famous rivers which runs alongside Malacañang.

“So kapag pumasok po siya ay aanyayahan po namin siyang lumangoy sa malamig na tubig ng Pasig River,” Roque said.

The 25-kilometer Pasig River which connects Laguna de Bay to Manila Bay is one of the most polluted bodies of water in Metro Manila and has been considered dead by ecologists. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

