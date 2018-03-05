No dengue outbreak in Cavite

IMUS, Cavite – The Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (PESU) confirmed on Saturday that there was no dengue outbreak in any six cities and 16 municipalities of Cavite province amid the number of reported cases in the areas.



Dengue is the most watched concerns in this populous province considering the number of deaths and cases that have been recorded in the area through the years. The other concerns that are being monitored, particularly during the summer months, are measles, diarrhea, tuberculosis, pneumonia and HIV-AIDS.

Cavite, with seven districts, is the most densely populated province in Luzon. It has over 4.3 million in the turf.

In September 2015, the provincial government declared a dengue fever outbreak in the province’s seven districts and placed the entire area under a state of calamity. A total 48 deaths and 12,007 cases were reported during the year.

Health Education Officer II and Dengue Coordinator Annabelle Dilig, citing PESU reports, said on Saturday that no outbreak was reported anywhere in the province even as the number of dengue cases was noted to have increased every week in the area in the first two months of the year.

Just in the first week of the New Year, one boy reportedly died in Silang town and over a hundred of others have been afflicted by dengue fever in the province. (Anthony Giron)

