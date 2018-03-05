PBA: Talk ‘N Text beats Phoenix

Ginebra, ROS start QF series

by Jonas Terrado

Games Today (Mall of Asia Arena)

4:30 p.m. – NLEX vs Alaska

7 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs Ginebra

TNT KaTropa, powered by Jayson Castro and Troy Rosario, beat Phoenix with relative ease last night, 118-97, to claim the eighth and final quarterfinals berth in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



A third quarter binge anchored by Castro enabled the KaTropa to wrest full control of the contest and eventually earn the right to face the top seed San Miguel Beermen in their quarterfinal duel set tomorrow night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

San Miguel, eyeing a fourth straight crown in the PBA’s preeminent tournament, holds a twice-to-beat advantage, thus putting TNT in a tough obstacle despite claiming the final ticket to the quarters.

“We’re playing the No. 1 team and it is what it is, but what’s important is buhay pa,” said TNT coach Nash Racela.

Castro, who had 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, scored 10 in the third marked by a 21-6 TNT run in the first four minutes to turn a 54-49 halftime lead into a 75-55 advantage.

Roger Pogoy, Kelly Williams, Anthony Semerad and Jericho Cruz were also instrumental in padding the KaTropa margin to a high of 29 points, 112-83, leaving the Fuel Masters clueless as to what hit them.

Rosario made all of his 18 points in the first half spiked by four triples, perhaps feeling a sense of satisfaction after a bad fall forced him to spend overnight in a hospital in TNT’s 74-72 loss to Phoenix last Feb. 7.

Matthew Wright finished with but Phoenix’s defense, which improved under first-year coach Louie Alas, allowed TNT to score 40 points on 70 percent shooting while making 27 after with a 36-percent clip.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Rain or Shine are bracing for another drawn-out struggle following Friday’s triple-overtime encounter as quarterfinal action kicks off today with Game 1 of their best-of-three series at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A war of attrition awaits both teams in the 7 p.m. match, three nights after a series of missed shots and turnovers marred Ginebra’s 100-92 win over Rain or Shine at the Smart Araneta Coliseum – the 12th triple-overtime game in PBA history.

TNT KATROPA 118 – Rosario 18, Castro 17, Cruz 17, Pogoy 15, Semerad 12, Williams 11, Tautuaa 10, Reyes 5, Garcia 4, Tamsi 4, Paredes 3, Nuyles 2, Torres 0, Carey 0, Golla 0.

PHOENIX 97 – Wright 18, Kramer 16, Alolino 13, Jazul 11, Perkins 10, Chan 9, Mendoza 7, Eriobu 5, Intal 4, Wilson 2, Guevarra 2, Dehesa 0, Cortes 0, Gamboa 0.

Quarters: 27-25; 54-49; 94-76; 118-97.

