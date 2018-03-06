P8.98-M cigarettes, fireworks seized

By Betheena Kae Unite & Ariel Fernandez

Two 40-footer vans from China containing cigarettes and fireworks worth P8.98 million were seized by the Bureau of Customs (BoC) at the Port of Manila.



Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said the first shipment arrived in the country on February 21 and was only declared as brackets.

During inspection, however, customs authorities found boxes of cigarettes branded as “D&B” and were already packed for distribution.

Lapeña said the cigarettes are valued at P8.2 million. It was consigned to Paragon Platinum International Trading Corporation with office located at unit 108, The Centennial Bldg., 375 Escolta Street, Binondo Manila.

Records filed by the importer disclosed the signing customs broker as Bernandine Miranda of 3034 Bagac Street, Manuguit, Tondo, Manila.

Lapeña further said the shipment was intercepted through profiling. An alert order was issued by lawyer Vener Baquiran, district collector, to prevent the release of the smuggled cigarettes.

Another 40-footer van containing fireworks worth almost {800,000, also from China, was also seized due to misdeclaration.

“Upon inspection, we discovered boxes of fireworks instead of the declaration which is footwear,” Lapeña said.

The shipment arrived in the country on Dec. 31, 2017 and was consigned to Power Buster Marketing with office address at Baria Compound, Paradahan 1, Tanza, Cavite.

