PBA DL: CEU stays on top

By Jerome Lagunzad

Congolese center Rod Ebondo made key plays on both ends down the stretch to help Centro Escolar University squeak past Jose Rizal University, 77-75, yesterday and stay on top in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Pasig City Sports Center.



The 6-foot-7 Ebondo denied Heavy Bombers forward Jeckster Apinan in the previous play then soared over defender Kris Porter for the go-ahead jumper with 1.1 seconds left as the Scorpions escaped by the skin of their teeth.

Ebondo finished with 33 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and as many blocks in another yeoman’s job for CEU, which racked up its second straight victory and fifth overall in six tries.

Scorpions coach Yong Garcia, however, sounded far from pleased. “Swerte lang kami dahil pumasok ‘yung tira ni Rod.

Naging complacent ang mga bata kanina. Mabagal ang simula namin at ‘yun ang dahilan bakit kami naghabol.”

Earlier, Jerrick Ahanmisi proved on target from beyond the arc as Akari-Adamson turned back AMA Online Education, 100-89, to get back on track.

Ahanmisi waxed hot with 26 points, spiked by seven made triples, while Cameroon import Papi Sarr returned to action in dominant fashion with 15 points and 18 rebounds as the Falcons vented their ire on the slumping Titans.

The morale-boosting victory enabled Akari-Adamson to recover from a 19-point setback dealt by CEU last week and jack up its record to 5-2, moving up to solo second spot.

