Rebel returnees to get HK tour

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yas D. Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – The government will be flying female former members of the New People’s Army to Hong Kong for a tour in a yet to be determined date, according to the military.



Their requirements are now being processed, the army said.

This as around 200 former members of the New People’s Army were flown to Manila Monday morning by the Eastern Mindanao Command, the third batch of such reformists scheduled to meet President Rodrigo Duterte between March 5 to 7.

The contingent comes from around 600 former rebels who surrendered in different areas of operation of the Eastmincom.

The group is composed of 190 FRs from Regions XII and XIII, Provinces of Davao del Sur, and Davao del Norte and some from Davao City.

Part of the schedule of the rebels is a tour to historical sites in Intramuros, while they will be formally welcomed into the folds of the law at Camp Aguinaldo on March 6.

The tour is expected to conclude on March 7, 2018, as the FRs will return to Davao City and Butuan City via C-130 aircraft.

Related

comments