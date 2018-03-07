Demolition of historic residence hit

By NESTOR L. ABREMATEA

TACLOBAN CITY – Various sectors in this city have denounced the failure of both the local and national government to preserve the historic Redoña residence or Osmeña House from ongoing demolition as facilitated by its owners.



The Redoña residence on T. Claudio St. in this city served as the official residence of President Sergio Osmeña Sr.

After the Liberation of Leyte by the Allied Forces led by United States General Douglas MacArthur, it became the official seat of the national government in 1944.

Cristina R. Pablo, one of the children of the late Margarito Redoña, said they decided to demolish the historic house because it is already deteriorating.

They are also hoping to sell the property.

Pablo explained there is no official declaration the house is part of national heritage expect for the signboard installed by the Department of Tourism.

Barangay 8 Chairman Mario P. Banoyo said the historic house is a big attraction as many students and foreigners visit the place.

National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCAA) secretary for historic research Professor Rolando O. Borrinaga said the demolition of the Redoña Residence on T. Claudio St. is another unfortunate event in the local history.

Borrinaga said the house should have been preserved similar with that of the Price Mansion which served as headquarters of General Douglas MacArthur when he was in Leyte.

Businessman Rafael Young complained to Manila Bulletin the failure of the city government of Tacloban to preserve the historic house and many other heritage sites in the city.

Young said the historic house is a vital historic site.

Veteran newsman Alberto E. Lesiguez of The Tacloban Star newspaper said during his younger days as an official of the Province of Leyte, it was a must for them to visit the Redoña residence whenever Liberation Day is commemorated on Oct. 20.

