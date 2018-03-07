DILG to file charges vs Boracay officials

By Tara Yap

Iloilo City – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) aims to file separate cases in 60 days against government officials in Aklan for the environmental disaster in Boracay.



“Our objective is to identify who are liable for all these problems in Boracay,” said Atty. Anthony Nuyda, Western Visayas regional director of the DILG, in a press conference Monday.

Nuyda disclosed the DILG formally started its probe last week with DILG officer-in-charge Eduardo Año leading an ocular inspection.

Boracay is under the political jurisdiction of Malay town, which is headed by Mayor Ciceron Cawaling.

Prior to Duterte’s pronouncement’s, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Department of Tourism (DOT) officials blamed Malay local government officials for turning a blind eye by issuing business and building permits to erring establishments.

But Nuyda said the probe and subsequent filing of charges will also include officials from other government agencies involved in Boracay through the years.

The provincial government of Aklan, led by Governor Florencio Miraflores, built and operated infrastructures including the port used by visitors to and from Boracay.

