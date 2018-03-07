Filinvest City backs Ronda Pilipinas 2018

Filinvest City, the garden central business district south of Metro Manila, provides a spectacular finale for Ronda Pilipinas 2018 on March 18 where cyclists can bask in the city’s green landscape, smooth routes and safety.



Now on its 8th year, Ronda Pilipinas 2018 has 12 road stages and started in Vigan Criterium followed by Vigan to Pagudpud, Pagudpud to Tuguegarao, Tuguegarao to Isabela, Isabela to Nueva Ecija, Nueva Ecija to Tarlac, Tarlac (for individual time trial), Tarlac (for team time trial), Silang-Batangas-Tagaytay, Tagaytay to Calaca, Calaca to Calaca and finally, in Filinvest City, Alabang.

A whopping R1million prize money awaits the individual champion.

“We are proud to be part of this year’s Ronda Pilipinas, especially because it complements with our vision for Filinvest City as a green city with expansive tree-canopied roads and fresh air, making it ideal for biking and other sporting events,” says Don Ubaldo, Senior Assistant Vice President – Townships of Filinvest Alabang, Inc.

He added that the cyclists can enjoy the lush greeneries and expansive tree-canopied roads only experienced in Filinvest City.

