Huelgas sets sight on Asiad

By waylon galvez

Southeast Asian (SEA) Games double gold medalist Nikko Huelgas is now in Portugal and he’s confident his two-month training will bear fruit in the coming Indonesia Asian Games.



Huelgas, the 26-year-old triathlete, is now in the final stage of his training in the Latin American country before he returns to action on local soil, as well as one in South Korea.

“I’m here in Rio Maior (Portugal), training for several long distance competitions and of course the Asian Games,” Huelgas said during a chat message with Bulletin last Monday.

The two local competitions Huelgas mentioned are the 2018 Capiz Triaksyon on April 14 in Roxas City and Subic International Triathlon in Subic Bay on April 22, while the one abroad is the Gunsan Saemangeum ASTC Long Distance Triathlon Asian Championships on May 14 in South Korea.

“I’m returning to the Philippines on April 12, three days of rest then right away, we’ll compete in Capiz, followed by that one in Subic Bay, and then in South Korea,” said Huelgas.

The champion triathlete is expected to be one of the country’s top bets in triathlon competitions in the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia set on August 18 to September 2.

“Based on the previous (selection) process, the gold and silver medal winners during the SEAG Games have automatic slots. But that can be changed as the dates near,” said Huelgas.

In the previous SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Huelgas completed the standard distance event of 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run with a time of 1:59:30, ahead of compatriot John Chicano, who crossed the finish line at 2:01:27, which gave the country a first ever 1-2 finish in the biennial meet.

