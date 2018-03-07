PBA DL: Skippers foil Scratchers

By Jerome Lagunzad

Marinerong Pilipino put the clamps down on erstwhile streaking Go for Gold down the stretch for an 86-80 victory yesterday and a share of second spot in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the Pasig City Sports Center.



Former Rain or Shine practice player Billy Ray Robles led a balanced attack with 18 points while Renzo Subido and Alvin Pasaol combined for 25 points. But it was the Skippers’ solid defense that spelled the key in foiling the Scratchers in a tight finish.

Marinerong Pilipino, fresh from a two-week break, racked up its fourth straight victory and improved to 5-2 in a tie with idle Akari-Adamson, moving half-a-game behind pacesetting Centro Escolar University.

Bruiser Jerwin Gaco had a team-high 16 points while Matt Salem and J-Jay Alejandro teamed up for 25 points but the Scratchers still saw an end to their two-game winning run, dropping to an even 4 – 4 slate.

Earlier, Che’Lu Bar and Grill, even without ace forward Michael Calisaan, sustained its newfound confidence at the expense of Gamboa Coffee Mix, 79-73, for its fourth straight victory.

