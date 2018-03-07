Troubled actor’s woes keep coming

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Troubled actor Baron Geisler was arrested by police after he allegedly went amuck and threatened to kill his brother-in-law Monday afternoon in Angeles City, Pampanga.



Police said that Geisler, whose real name is Baron Frederick von Geisler, 35, was arrested by responding personnel of Angeles City Police Station (PS)-3 after a complaint from his brother-in-law, businessman Michael Robin Stone Morales.

A police report said that Geisler, armed with a kitchen knife, went on a frenzy and started kicking the gate of Morales’ house in Barangay Pulung Maragul, Angeles City around 3:30 p.m, forcing Morales to call for police assistance.

As soon as he was arrested, Geisler was charged with numerous complaints including grave threats, alarm and scandal, and illegal possession of deadly weapon.

Geisler was locked up at the Angeles City Police detention facility.

The arrest came two days after Geisler posted via his Instagram account a picture of himself bloodied and his face bruised.

Geisler claimed that he was mauled by Morales in his house also in Angeles City due to financial matters.

“What to do? Break in and bugbog by family. Wow. Still forgive them. Pera pera na lang ‘pag alana si mama,” Geisler captioned the photo, which has already been removed.

Geisler’s mother died of cancer in January 2017.

On the same day, Morales refuted Geisler’s claims using Facebook live as he accused the actor of barging into their house while being drunk, and acting rude on his wife and daughter before the incident.

What pushed him to his limits, Morales said, was when Geisler called his daughter and talked about “nasty” things, which led to the confrontation and the fist fight. (Martin Sadongdong)

Related

comments