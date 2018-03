Col. Alvarez, Col. Pacquiao

By Mario B. Casayuran

The Commission on Appointments yesterday confirmed the appointments of nine lawmakers led by House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez as reserve colonels in the Armed Forces of the Philippines.



The eight other lawmakers are Senators Loren B. Legarda and Manny D. Pacquiao and Reps. Rodolfo C. Farinas, Roy Loyola, Gwendolyn F. Garcia, Bai Sandra A. Sema, and Marlyn Primicias Agabas.

