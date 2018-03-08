People should talk about money

By Chinkee Tan

When you were growing up, maybe you are one of those who were taught that you’re not supposed to talk about money.

1. We were told that it’s impolite to join the discussion of adults. Money topics are only from adult.

2. It’s inappropriate to ask people about their money because it is personal.

Some simply avoid it so that they don’t give away too much information that might compromise their security and privacy.



As a wealth coach, I respect everyone’s personal reasons, however, I personally think that money is one of the most important topics that you should be discussing among people you trust.

Whether you talk about how fortunate you are or the lack of it, it is essential if you want to become wealthy.

Personally, I think one of the reasons why a lot of Filipinos have trouble handling their money properly is simply because they are not willing to talk about it.

Here are seven reasons why you should be talking about money:

1. You need to have the proper understanding and perspective of what money is.

2. Asking the right questions can pick the ones that apply to you and make them part of your money habits.

3. You can learn a lot from the personal experience of other people where it concerns about money. You can avoid the same money mistakes that other people have committed in life.

4. You can have a better understanding of how to grow and protect your money.

5. You can discover other investments and business ventures that can help you decide where to put your money in order to increase your income.

6. Consulting other people about your financial situation lets you see a third party’s perspective. And quite often, this is the angle you fail to see right from the beginning.

7. Understanding the value of money helps you set your priorities right.

Whatever your reasons for not talking about money, you just need a shift in your perspective of WHAT to talk about regarding money. If the intention is to gossip or take advantage of another person, then you shouldn’t be talking about it at all.

Talking about it for the sole purpose of learning out of it is what I personally recommend.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

Why does it make you uncomfortable to talk about money? Would it help you more if you talk to other people about your money concerns? Who can best help you if you talk to them about your money concerns?

