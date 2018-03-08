Tolentino to replace Monsour as 2019 CDM?

By Nick Giongco

There are plans to overhaul the makeup of the cast of sports leaders being eyed to work on key posts in the runup to the country’s hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.



If the new leadership of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has its way, Makati congressman Monsour del Rosario might end up losing the role of CDM for next year’s SEAG with fellow congressman and POC chairman Bambol Tolentino of Tagaytay taking over.

But boxing secretary general Ed Picson, a close ally of newly-installed POC president Ricky Vargas, says there has been no official announcement so far about the supposed change.

“Wala pang final announcement from (POC) President Ricky Vargas,” texted Picson yesterday.

Apparently, officials appointed by the previous leadership of Jose ‘Peping’ Cojuangco are being eyed to be replaced by men of course aligned with Vargas, who has brought in a new management team with deep corporate roots.

Case in point is POC treasurer Julian Camacho of wushu, who was replaced by actor-sportsman Richard Gomez of fencing, as CDM for the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Del Rosario was appointed by Cojuangco and enjoys the full backing of 2019 SEAG organizing committee chief and Foreign Affairs secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.

During last weekend’s Siklab Atleta launching, Cayetano vouched for Del Rosario’s qualities, saying the bemedalled taekwondo jin has the athletes’ interest in mind.

