Duterte: Russia is no pushover

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte has once again praised Russia and President Vladimir Putin, saying the world superpower is no pushover despite its defiance of the United States.



Duterte, in a speech in Pangasinan Wednesday, said the US is recognized as the world’s largest economy and top military power but it will be the first to “melt” if war breaks out.

“You know, if war breaks out, America will melt first, but Russia and China will also follow suit. Kung bitawan nila lahat ‘yang nuclear warheads nila, it’s the end of the world,” he said.

“Pero ang Russia is no pushover. Sabi nga nila, they have an invulnerable missile that cannot be stopped. And Putin would not make that statement. That was really a threat. Hindi ‘yun advertisement,” Duterte said.

Putin had announced that Russia has an array of new nuclear weapons that can hit any point in the world and evade a US-build missile shield.

Duterte decided to redirect the country’s foreign policy to China and Russia following the previous US administration’s criticism on his war against illegal drugs.

Both China and Russia, two US rivals, have both offered arms and other military hardware to the Philippines.

“To this day, in fairness to China and Russia, they never asked for anything,” Duterte said. “Wala ang America. Sino man ngayon ang sa America? France, inutil. British, inutil,” he added.

