Escolta memories

By Ronald Constantino

NOSTALGIA – With the indulgence of readers, Highspeed once more goes on a nostalgia trip, evoked by a recent Panorama cover story on Escolta.



In the ‘70s and ‘80s, booking companies of movie studios were located in the buildings dotting Escolta, including El Oro, owned by Elizabeth Oropesa. After one movie, “Halikan Mo ang Dugo sa Kamay ni Venus,” El Oro closed shop and so her manager, Ethel Ramos, took over. She opted to convert El Oro into a “tambayan” of movie writers, with Emma Guevarra and Nonoy Deuda in her staff.

And what a “tambayan” El Oro turned out to be. Stars and producers, big and small, dropped by to make “chica.”

El Oro was on the third floor of Burke Building. On the fourth floor was the office of FPJ Productions, with Ross Celino as PR. Whenever Mrs. Poe dropped by, the elevator operators (Martin and Manong) would excitedly whisper, “Si Susan Roces nasa itaas.”

ETHEL’S BIRTHDAY – Come Aug. 1, all roads led to El Oro, where food, glorious food, was served, including three or four lechon sent by film personalities, one from FPJ and Susan.

But the “big hit” of Ethel’s party was cooked by her mother, laing (she’s from Bicol, after all) and paksiw (small alumahan). I remember Tita Midz (Armida Siguion Reyna) using her manicured finger adorned with diamond ring eating paksiw and laing.

Regular “istambay” were Ricky Lo, Nap Alip, Shing Atienza, Vir Gonzales (of Escolta Boys fame), Rowena Agilada, Nora Calderon, Rod Samson, and this columnist. Not to forget (sadly) the late Mama Monchang (Ramon G. Teodoro), Bob Castillo, Ernie Pecho, Babette Villaruel, Efren Esteban, Eddie Liboon, Mar Cornes.

There were restaurants all over. Sunburst, Gay Spot, Savory, Ambassador, Delicious, Marquina, San Jacinto. There’s one small coffee shop which the late New York-based Mother Rita Gomez never failed to drop by with Bob Castillo whenever she was in the country. She took as many as three cups of brewed (of course) coffee with a piece or two of chicken pie.

REVIVING ESCOLTA – In the ‘50s and even earlier, Escolta was the Rodeo Drive of Manila, the best and most expensive shopping center. Needless to say, Escolta has gone to seed. Capitol and Lyric theaters have long been demolished.

Such magnificent buildings as Roman Santos, Regina, Samanillo, Calvo, Burke, Natividad are nearly empty.

The streets are used by beggars, vendors, homeless, runaway kids as sleeping quarters.

But there’s hope in reviving Escolta. The Panorama piece said that a group of young artists and entrepreneurs are revitalizing what was once Manila’s famous street, not really that long, “sandwiched” by Sta. Cruz Church and Jones (McArthur?) Bridge.

Hopefully, Escolta will live again.

