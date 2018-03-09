Ex-Defense chief Abat passes away

By Francis T. Wakefield

The Department of National Defense (DND) is mourning the loss of former Defense Secretary and Commanding General of the Philippine Army, Maj. Gen. Fortunato Abat, who passed away Wednesday night at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City.



In a statement, DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong, said Abat passed away at around 7 p.m.

“We thank him for his service to the nation,” Andolong said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also extends its sincere and heart-felt condolonces to the family and friends of the late military general and war hero.

In a statement, AFP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin Jr. said Abat’s contributions to the AFP and the defense department as commander and mentor will serve as his lasting legacy. “The AFP will always be thankful for his service to the country and the Filipino people,” Datuin said.

For his part, Army spokesman, Lt. Col. Louie Villanueva, also paid tribute to Abat deeming him “one of the greatest generals.”

The 92-year-old Abat served as the 20th Secretary of the DND, Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, and Commanding General of the Philippine Army.

Abat was first appointed as the administrator of the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office after the EDSA Revolution in 1986. Later on, he was named Undersecretary of National Defense during the term of Defense Secretary Rafael Ileto.

