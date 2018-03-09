Pacquiao set to fight again in June

By Nick Giongco

Manny Pacquiao’s proposed comeback fight in Malaysia in late-June is more realistic than the one presented by a group in the United Arab Emirates last year.



Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum had branded the Dubai offer as a mirage and the Top Rank chief was right on the money when it turned out that the Arab group could not come up with an advance payment.

The offer for Pacquiao to face Lucas Matthysse of Argentine on June 24 stands on solid ground, a key member of the fighting senator’s inner circle said yesterday.

“There’s been progress in the negotiations,” said Joe Ramos of Pacquiao’s Senate office.

Though the fight is not yet a done deal, everything seems to point to Pacquiao bringing his act to Kuala Lumpur, where Muhammad Ali beat Joe Bugner in 1975, just before The Greatest rumbled with Joe Frazier in the Thrilla in Manila.

Pacquiao, 39, hasn’t fought since dropping a heartbreaking decision to Jeff Horn in Brisbane in July last year.

