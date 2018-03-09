Sam Milby confirms split with Filipino-British GF

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

SINGER-actor Sam Milby has admitted that he and Filipino-British digital influencer and model Mari Jasmine have called it quits.



“Hindi na po. I don’t really want to go into details. She’s a very private person. What I want to say is that she’s an amazing person,” said Milby when asked if he and Jasmine were still in a relationship, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

Milby said that he and Jasmine were okay but they were not talking to each other.

“Kasi ako I’m turning 34 in May. So I’m thinking of having a family and getting married. But I guess there are certain things we don’t….it’s hard to explain. But we’re okay,” he said.

News that Milby and Jasmine were in a relationship broke out in 2015. Jasmine has a travel blog called “Mari Jasmine.”

Milby, 33, also said that he is not ready for a new relationship now.

“When people ask me if I am ready to be in a relationship now, I’m not. The thing is I’m not!

“I’m happy where I am now ‘cause I’m growing and I know that I need to grow up personally before thinking of getting into another relationship,” said Milby, who will star in the new Kapamilya teleserye “Love Will Lead You Back” in April.

Asked who Moira dela Torre is in his life, Milby said: “She is my little sister. Kahit hindi kami ka-dugo, I’ve been protective over her. We’ve been close for the last four years.

“Sobrang close kami I can’t explain how happy I am kung saan sya ngayon. I was there from way back before. Parang napansin ko ‘yung mga songs na ginagawa nya, sinusulat nya and her talent and her voice, parang ‘bakit walang nangyayari sa babaeng ito, napaka-talented talaga nito.

“Hindi lang sya pang Pilipinas, I find her pang international, her talent. When I heard her voice, angelic. What really caught me is her original songs because Philippines has a lot of amazing singers but kokonti lang ‘yung mga magagaling na songwriters,” said Milby.

When asked what makes him smile, the actor said: “Being around with people that help me grow, being with my family. I have a new motorcycle and I ride all the time where that bring me a lot of happiness. I come from a biker family. My dad, ‘yung mga brothers ko nag-race sila dati, music.

“I am someone who wants to stay in shape but as I am getting older, I have to admit, ang hirap magkaroon ng push. But I am someone na kahit matanda na ako, I really want to take care of myself,” Milby added.

