At least 12 BIFF bandits killed in clash

By Francis T. Wakefield

At least 12 bandits of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed while 23 others were wounded in a firefight with the troops of 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion Thursday at Sitio Lapitos, Brgy. Lower Salbu, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao.



The Army’s 6th Infantry Division spokesperson Captain Arvin John Encinas said firefight between the Army and the terror group happened at around 6 a.m. while the troops were conducting security operations in the area.

Available fire support were launched to support the engaged troops against an estimated 50 BIFF bandits under Commander Peni of Karialan faction.

Encinas said a government soldier initially identified as one Pfc Molato was hurt due to shrapnel wound at his right arm while more BIFF members are believed to have been killed aside from the reported 12 BIFF members killed.

Among the BIFF members killed were initially identified as Abdullajack Usop alias Buhinna, alias Lacoste of Brgy. Malangog; alias Palusi of Brgy. Dapiawan; alias Abubakar (TNU) of Brgy. Ilian; alias Samad Abdul, alias Kasim Samaon,alias Ando, and Kasan.

One of the BIFF wounded was identified as Faisal Solainman.

A source who requested not to be identified said that the death toll on the BIFF has already reached 23 though the 6th ID has yet to verify this.

Maj. Gen. Arnel dela Vega, 6th ID commander, said soldiers have been vigilantly guarding the entire Central Mindanao in order to constrict the firefight in specific engagement areas and continue to pursue the remnants of the terror group.

Encinas, on the other hand, said that pursuit operations continue against the BIFF members.

